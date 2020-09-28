'Choon Kurulla', wanted for more than 100 robberies arrested (Video)

'Choon Kurulla', who was arrested by the Chilaw Unsolved Crimes Branch in connection with several house robberies island wide, is being questioned under a seven day detention order.



The suspect was arrested last Friday in the Vilattawa area in Chilaw with heroin.



Police said the 30-year-old suspect, who had served in the army for some time, was nicknamed the 'Choon Kurulla' because he ate only fruit for breakfast and lunch.



The suspect was wanted in about 100 robberies in Chilaw, Negombo, Marawila, Kurunegala, Kuliyapitiya and Anuradhapura areas.







