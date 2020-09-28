Hazardous building in Kegalle near a school with 2,000 children

Residents of the Hemmatagama area in Kegalle say that their lives have become unsafe due to a three storey building that has been constructed without adhering to proper standards.



They point out that there is a school near the building where about 2,000 children are educated.



Sabaragamuwa Deputy Chief Secretary, Engineer Ajith Panagoda had visited the site yesterday to inspect the building.



Speaking to the media, he said that the walls of the building, which was constructed without the supervision of an engineer, had cracked and even the iron were found to be rusted.



Meanwhile, Kumari Abeyratne, Chairperson of the Kandy Branch of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka says that a committee of lawyers has been appointed to represent the rights of the mother, father and baby who died in the collapse of the five-storey building in Buwelikada, Kandy.



She said the committee was appointed under the chairmanship of senior lawyer Dilantha Perera. This committee was appointed at the emergency committee meeting of the Kandy branch of the Bar Association which met recently.



The report on the collapsed building is due to be handed over to Central Province Governor Lalith U Gamage today.



Material samples from the collapsed building were recently sent for laboratory testing .



Accordingly, the report containing all these matters will be handed over to the Governor of the Province today.