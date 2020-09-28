Pujith+Jayasundara+before+the+Easter+Commission+for+the+5th+Day+

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack



This is the fourth time that he was appearing before the commission.



Pujith Jayasundara appeared before the Commission at around 10.30 am and former President Maithripala Sirisena also came in to the Commission to be in the audience.



Meanwhile, the President of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna Prof. GL Peiris addressed a media briefing held in Colombo today. He said that the crisis caused between the president and the prime ministerial by the 19th Amendment was the cause of the Easter attack.