"I will not comment on the 19th or 20th Amendment now"- Mahinda Deshapriya (Video)

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has requested that the Provincial Council elections be held expeditiously.



He made this request while participating in a program held in Colombo today.



He said that he will not comment on the 19th Amendment or the 20th Amendment since he is still part of the election commission.



A discussion forum organized by the Election Commission on 'Youth for Democracy 2020' was held in Colombo today.







