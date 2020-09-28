There should be one law for all - Quazi courts should be abolished - Nawa Sinhale Ravaya (Video)

'Nawa Sinhale Ravaya' says that Quazi courts should be abolished and one law should be established for all ethnic groups in the country.
Its General Secretary Ven. Magalkande Sudaththa Thero expressed these views at a press conference held today and those who were subjected to injustice by the Quazi Courts were also present.
