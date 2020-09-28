සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man arrested with 446 kilograms of Wallapatta powder (Video)

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 15:45

The Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Weligama - Kapuwatta area has arrested a person with 446 kilograms suspected to be Wallapatta powder.

The police said that a boiler, a hot water cylinder, a grinder and several barrels were found yesterday and handed over to the Akuressa Forest Office for further investigations.

The arrested suspect is a 22 year old resident of Weligama - Denipitiya area.




