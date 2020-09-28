Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident

Australian court has ordered the park management of Dream World to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for the death of four people in an accident at Dream World.
Dream World is Australia 's largest amusement park.
Two women and two men were killed in an accident at the park in 2016.
The park operator has admitted to violating safety laws and the custodian company of Dream World Park has claimed responsibility for improving safety standards.
