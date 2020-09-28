සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 18:19

Dream+World+ordered+to+pay+US+%24+2.5+million+in+compensation+for+an+accident+
Australian court has ordered the park management of Dream World to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for the death of four people in an accident at Dream World.

Dream World is Australia 's largest amusement park.

Two women and two men were killed in an accident at the park in 2016.

The park operator has admitted to violating safety laws and the custodian company of Dream World Park has claimed responsibility for improving safety standards.

Trending News

Award winning actress "Miss Sherlock" found dead - possible suicide
28 September 2020
Award winning actress
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
28 September 2020
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
28 September 2020
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
28 September 2020
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)
28 September 2020
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.