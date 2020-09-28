Change+in+passenger+address+from+Japan+Airlines

Japan Airlines has decided to change the way it addresses passengers from next month.
Accordingly, the focus will be on using terms such as "Good morning, good evening" instead of the term "ladies and gentlemen" used so far.
Foreign media have reported that the Japanese airline has decided to make this change with the aim of improving the friendship with the passengers without any gender differences.
