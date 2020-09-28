Lightning+with+thunder+showers

The Meteorological Department warns that there could be strong thundershowers in the Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces.
The Department said that there could be temporary strong winds with showers.
Following Red Notice has issued by the Meteorological Department regarding lightning valid till 10.30 pm today (28).
