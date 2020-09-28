Reverend+Dushantha+Rodrigo+appointed+Bishop+of+the+Diocese+of+Colombo+

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Honorable Justin Welby has announced the appointment of Reverend Dushantha Rodrigo as the 16th Bishop of the Diocese of Colombo of the Church of Ceylon (Anglican).



Archbishop Justin was asked by the Diocesan Council to select its next Diocesan bishop in accordance with its constitution and he did this in his capacity as Metropolitan of the Church of Ceylon.



The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I am pleased to announce that Fr Dushantha is to be the next Bishop of Colombo. I congratulated him personally by telephone on Friday and am glad to declare my support for him publicly today".



This was after the Special Sessions of the Diocesan Council which comprises of the House of Clergy and the House of Laity, to elect a new Bishop for the Diocese of Colombo, ended with no candidate getting the required percentage to be declared as the Bishop Elect.



The election was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07 in August.



Three clergypersons were nominated by the House of Clergy which met separately. The House of Laity accepted the nominations. Then they met together for the election process.



This was followed by the first ballot the results of which was inconclusive, as none of the candidates got the necessary majorities required by the Constitution. This process however, resulted in the elimination of one candidate.



In the second ballot, the Council had to choose between the remaining two candidates, Ven. Perry Brohier and Revd. Dushantha Rodrigo. Even though Revd. Dushantha Rodrigo obtained the required percentage from the House of Laity and a simple majority in the House of Clergy, the process did not result in the Council choosing a Bishop Elect, as none of the candidates obtained the relevant percentages of votes from both Houses, as required by the Constitution.



The Council then decided with an overwhelming majority, to refer the matter of the selection of the 16th Bishop of Colombo to the Metropolitan, as provided in the Constitution of the Church of Ceylon.



