Tennyson Cooray was admitted for a stomach ailment - daughter speaks for the first time regarding the incident (Video)

Veteran actor Tennyson Cooray passed away at the Colombo National Hospital this morning.



Veteran actor Tennyson Cooray was 68 years old at the time of his death.



Tennyson Cooray's daughter told us that her father, passed away this morning after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on the 26th due to a stomach ailment.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Chandana Gajanayake stated that investigations have revealed that Tennyson Cooray was suffering from a heart condition.







