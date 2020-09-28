Tennyson+Cooray+funeral+on+1st+October+at+4.00pm+

Family Sources have confirmed that the final rites of popular Cinema & stage actor Tennison Cooray will be held on Thursday (01 October) at Methodist Church burial grounds in Moratumulla at 4.00pm.



Popular Cinema and stage Actor Tennyson Cooray (68) passed away at the National Hospital in Colombo this afternoon.



He was hospitalized last week due to a sudden illness. His daughter said that he was admitted for a stomach ailment.



Tennyson Cooray was born in Moratuwa on 30 April 1952.



He was one of Sri Lanka's best-known comedians, known for his roles in films and theatre.



One of the most celebrated comedians in Sri Lankan cinema, Tennyson Cooray was an actor, comedian, screenwriter, lyricist and filmmaker. He appeared in over 80 movies as an actor, besides writing and directing several. Some of his best known acting credits include Peralikarayo (1986), Re Daniel Dawal Migel (1998), Re Daniel Dawal Migel 2 (2000), Re Daniel Dawal Migel 3(2004) and Wada Bari Tarzan (2007).



He was also a presenter and a popular stage drama actor.



