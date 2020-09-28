සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect arrested with 952 kilograms of dry turmeric

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 19:33

Suspect+arrested+with+952+kilograms+of+dry+turmeric+
A person was arrested by the Mannar Police today (28) in the Erukkalampiddy area in Mannar with 952 kilograms of dry turmeric which was illegally smuggled into the country by sea.

The raid was carried out by the Navy and the Police Crime Investigation Unit.

It is reported that the turmeric consignment which was packed in 27 packages has been smuggled into the country from India by fishing boats.

The arrested suspect is a 52 year old resident of Erukkalampiddy, Mannar.

The suspect and the turmeric stock are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court and the Mannar Police are conducting further investigations.

Trending News

Award winning actress "Miss Sherlock" found dead - possible suicide
28 September 2020
Award winning actress
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
28 September 2020
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
28 September 2020
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
28 September 2020
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)
28 September 2020
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.