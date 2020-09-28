Suspect+arrested+with+952+kilograms+of+dry+turmeric+

A person was arrested by the Mannar Police today (28) in the Erukkalampiddy area in Mannar with 952 kilograms of dry turmeric which was illegally smuggled into the country by sea.



The raid was carried out by the Navy and the Police Crime Investigation Unit.



It is reported that the turmeric consignment which was packed in 27 packages has been smuggled into the country from India by fishing boats.



The arrested suspect is a 52 year old resident of Erukkalampiddy, Mannar.



The suspect and the turmeric stock are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court and the Mannar Police are conducting further investigations.