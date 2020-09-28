Supreme+Court+set+a+date+for+hearing+another+complaint+against+Ranjan

The Supreme Court today (28) set dates to hear another complaint filed against MP Ranjan Ramanayake on November 27, for contempt of court.
MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been accused of insulting the judiciary with his comments made regarding the Supreme Court bench that was appointed to hear the case when Parliament was dissolved in 2018.
The comments were made at a TV program.
MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been accused of insulting the judiciary with his comments made regarding the Supreme Court bench that was appointed to hear the case when Parliament was dissolved in 2018.
The comments were made at a TV program.