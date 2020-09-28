සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former UNP MP Sujeewa Senasinghe ends his political journey as a career politician

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 20:11

Former UNP MP Sujeewa Senasinghe has decided to quit politics.

His media secretary issued a statement stating that the former Minister would be stepping down from his political involvements.

He contested the 2020 general election from the Colombo district with the Samagi Janabalavegaya and came 11th in the list with 30,572 preferential votes.

The number of votes was not enough for him to enter Parliament.

Sujeewa obtained 117,049 preferential votes from the Colombo district at the General Elections held on 17 August 2015. This was the second highest number of preferential votes obtained by a United National Party member from the Colombo district.

Former Member of Parliament Sujeewa Senasinghe has served as the Chairman of the Petitions Committee of Parliament, and was a member of the State Accounts Committee.

He was the Deputy Minister of Justice and the State Minister for Foreign Trade and the Minister of Science and Technology.

