Annual saving of Rs. 80 million for the Ministry of Education by purchasing local textiles

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 20:33

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has questioned the possibility of assigning a greater percentage of the responsibility of supplying school and security uniform material to local manufacturers from next year.

This was when three local textile factories located in Dankotuwa, Kandana - Kapuwatta and Wattala areas were inspected this morning (28).

The President stated that large and small scale local manufacturers should immediately start producing high quality and highly standardized fabrics.

Fabric manufacturers have told the President that the color of the fabric is being severely damaged due to lack of regulation for washing powder.

The President pointed out that by increasing the production of local textiles, the cost of imports could be saved by 68 percent and the Ministry of Education could save over Rs. 80 million annually by purchasing local textiles.

