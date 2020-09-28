සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Legal action against those who spread false news about environmental degradation

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 23:08

The President's Media Division states that the government will identify those who spread false news about environmental destruction and take legal action against them.

