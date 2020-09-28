Deepika Padukone's testimony at the Indian Narcotics Bureau (Video)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has admitted that she had discussed drugs with her manager Karisma Prakash during interrogations conducted by the Narcotics Bureau of India.



Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Pitson and several others were questioned in connection with the investigation into the death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The Narcotics Bureau of India has interrogated several Bollywood actresses including Deepaka Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Pitting for about 6 hours and recorded their statements.



All of them had their mobile phones confiscated by the Narcotics Bureau.



Sushant Singh's girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, an Indian actress, and her brother are currently in remand custody for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant Singh, who committed suicide.



According to the findings of their interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau focused on the Bollywood superstars and celebrities' including Deepaka Padukone were interrogated accordingly.



Sharing of messages regarding cigarettes on WhatsApp has been the main reason for these questions but during the investigations Deepika has said that she has never smoked and these messages were exchanged for fun.



However, the Times of India website said that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Prakash's manager had admitted to discussing several drugs including cannabis with Deepika Padukone's manager.



However, the Narcotics Bureau of India has not yet filed charges against Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others.



