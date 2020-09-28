සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Deepika Padukone's testimony at the Indian Narcotics Bureau (Video)

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 23:41

Deepika+Padukone%27s+testimony+at+the+Indian+Narcotics+Bureau+%28Video%29
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has admitted that she had discussed drugs with her manager Karisma Prakash during interrogations conducted by the Narcotics Bureau of India.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Pitson and several others were questioned in connection with the investigation into the death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Narcotics Bureau of India has interrogated several Bollywood actresses including Deepaka Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Pitting for about 6 hours and recorded their statements.

All of them had their mobile phones confiscated by the Narcotics Bureau.

Sushant Singh's girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, an Indian actress, and her brother are currently in remand custody for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant Singh, who committed suicide.

According to the findings of their interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau focused on the Bollywood superstars and celebrities' including Deepaka Padukone were interrogated accordingly.

Sharing of messages regarding cigarettes on WhatsApp has been the main reason for these questions but during the investigations Deepika has said that she has never smoked and these messages were exchanged for fun.

However, the Times of India website said that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Prakash's manager had admitted to discussing several drugs including cannabis with Deepika Padukone's manager.

However, the Narcotics Bureau of India has not yet filed charges against Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others.


Trending News

Award winning actress "Miss Sherlock" found dead - possible suicide
28 September 2020
Award winning actress
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
28 September 2020
Tennyson Cooray bids farewell to life - passed away after a brief illness (Video)
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
28 September 2020
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
28 September 2020
Fines imposed from today for lane law violators - legal action will be implemented
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)
28 September 2020
6,6,6,6,0,6, in the 18th over seal the highest run chase in IPL - Rajasthan beat Punjab in dramatic fashion (Highlights -Video)

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.