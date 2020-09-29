සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather Update : 29 Sep - Rainfall over 75 mm and winds around 40-50km in several areas

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 7:27

The Meteorological Department said that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva Province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

