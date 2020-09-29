සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three wheeler heist attempted using chilly powder - couple in their 20's caught by villagers

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 7:44

A couple has been arrested for attempting to hijack a three-wheeler under the pretext of going on a hire.

The incident took place in the Hemmatagama area yesterday (28) afternoon.

According to reports a three wheeler in Hemmatagama town had been hired to go to a village. The two passengers had attempted to hijack the three wheeler by throwing chilly powder and then hitting the driver with a sharp weapon at a deserted spot on the road.

The couple who had attempted to hijack the vehicle had fled after the driver of the three wheeler had shouted in desperation alerting the residents of the area.

The couple who had tried to flee were caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The arrested male suspect is a 22 year old resident of Mawanella while the female accomplice is a 28 year old resident of Thanamalwila.

A 55 year old three wheeler driver who was injured in the attack is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hemmatagama Police are conducting further investigations.

