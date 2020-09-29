Remains+of+actor+Tennyson+Cooray+to+be+brought+home+today

The body of the comedian late Tennyson Cooray will be brought to his residence in Willorawatta, Moratuwa this morning (29).He was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and passed away yesterday afternoon.The funeral will be at 4.00 pm the day after tomorrow (1st October) at the Moratumulla Methodist Church Cemetery.President Gotabhaya Rajapakse issued a tweet with the following condolence messagePrime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse issuing a tweet said;