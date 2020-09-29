71st National Day of the People's Republic of China

The 71st National Day celebration of the People's Republic of China organized by the Chinese Association of Sri Lanka was held in Colombo yesterday (28) under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



China celebrates its National Day on October 1 each year to commemorate the fall of the Qing Dynasty, and the beginning of the People's Republic of China.



The Prime Minister also presented certificates and prizes to the first, second and third place winners of the Asian Regional School Art Competition organized by the Chinese Government yesterday.



Simultaneously the Prime Minister also visited an exhibition of paintings completed by school children.