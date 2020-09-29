Businessman+provides+heroine+instead+of+salaries+

Police has received information regarding a businessman who obtained service from his staff by providing them heroin instead of wages.



The Athurugiriya Police has carried out a lengthy investigation about the matter.



Police apprehended the mother of the businessman for having in her possession five grams of heroin based on information received from a person arrested previously.



Police said yesterday the elder son of the woman was also apprehended with heroin.



He was arrested at 10th post in Malabe with 500 grams of heroin was recovered from him.



Reports say that in addition, two lorries suspected to have been used for transporting heroin had also been taken into police custody.



Subsequent investigations have revealed that while they had been engaged in scrap iron businesses, they had provided to their staff heroin instead of wages.