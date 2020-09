Warrant issued on Thusitha Kumara, the driver of former Minister Patali Champika

Update: Colombo High Court impose a travel ban on former Minister Patali Ranawaka and 2 others. Immigration Controller ordered not to issue new passports.



Colombo High Court issues arrest warrant on Thusitha Kumara, the driver of former Minister Patali Champika over the Rajagiriya accident.



