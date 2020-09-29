Artistes from all over paying their last respect to their friend Tennyson (video)

Artistes from all walks of life are paying their last respects to the late veteran actor Tennyson Cooray at his residence in Willorawatta, Moratuwa.



Among them was Bandu Samarasinghe, a veteran actor who has portrayed many comedy roles for a long time with Tennyson Cooray.



Artistes from all generations were flocking to pay their tributes and respects to Tennison Cooray.



Several artists commented on the sudden demise of veteran actor Tennyson Cooray.













