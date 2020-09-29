Higher+prices+for+coconuts+at+the+auction+

The Coconut Development Authority stated that the price of coconuts showed a significant increase at the last coconut auction held in September.



A maximum price of Rs. 61,000 and a minimum price of Rs. 51,500 was received for a thousand coconuts.



Accordingly, the average price received for a coconut at that auction was 56.49 rupees.



Out of 707,000 coconuts put up for auction, 529,000 coconuts have been sold.



Meanwhile, the Coconut Development Authority said that the coconut production in the first six months of this year fell by 13.6 percent to 1367 million.