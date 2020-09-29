සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Higher prices for coconuts at the auction

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 14:11

Higher+prices+for+coconuts+at+the+auction+
The Coconut Development Authority stated that the price of coconuts showed a significant increase at the last coconut auction held in September.

A maximum price of Rs. 61,000 and a minimum price of Rs. 51,500 was received for a thousand coconuts.

Accordingly, the average price received for a coconut at that auction was 56.49 rupees.

Out of 707,000 coconuts put up for auction, 529,000 coconuts have been sold.

Meanwhile, the Coconut Development Authority said that the coconut production in the first six months of this year fell by 13.6 percent to 1367 million.

Trending News

Housing units with one hundred houses for each electorate - PM
29 September 2020
Housing units with one hundred houses for each electorate - PM
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
29 September 2020
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
29 September 2020
Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
Lightning with thunder showers
28 September 2020
Lightning with thunder showers
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara
29 September 2020
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.