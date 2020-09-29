සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Helpless family provided a house following a Hirunews report - MP Nipuna Ranawaka provides a solution

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 16:15

Last Saturday we reported on a family living in a weekly market with their two young children without a roof over their heads.

Less than a week after the news, the bereaved family was fortunate enough to receive a new house.

We reported about this family living with their two children at the Horagoda Sathi Pola in Telijjawila, Matara on the 26th.

It was bound to bring tears to the eyes of many people who have witnessed the plightl of these two children aged 4 years and 4 months.

The only request they made in tears that day was for a plot of land to build a house.

Following this news, Matara District Parliamentarian Nipuna Ranawaka has taken steps to build a house for the family.

Accordingly, the Member of Parliament summoned the helpless family to his office in Matara to provide a house them. He has taken steps to rent a house at his own expense for this family until they receive the house.

Indika Prasad and his wife expressed their joy over the wonderful opportunity they were given as a result of this new item covering their story.





