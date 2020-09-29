17+year+old+student+from+Deniyaya+missing+after+attending+class+in+Matara

Parents of a student living in the Deniyaya - Induradeniya area has lodged a complaint with the Matara Police regarding the disappearance of their daughter.
The parents said that the 17 year old daughter had come from home the day before yesterday to attend a tuition class held in Matara.
She has previously attended tuition classes in Matara while staying in a hostel.
However, her parents had lodged a complaint with the police since she had left to the hostel the day before yesterday after attending a tuition class and the parents have not received any information about her since that point.
The Matara Police have commenced investigations into the incident using CCTV footage.
The parents said that the 17 year old daughter had come from home the day before yesterday to attend a tuition class held in Matara.
She has previously attended tuition classes in Matara while staying in a hostel.
However, her parents had lodged a complaint with the police since she had left to the hostel the day before yesterday after attending a tuition class and the parents have not received any information about her since that point.
The Matara Police have commenced investigations into the incident using CCTV footage.