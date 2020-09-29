සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 16:19

Parents of a student living in the Deniyaya - Induradeniya area has lodged a complaint with the Matara Police regarding the disappearance of their daughter.

The parents said that the 17 year old daughter had come from home the day before yesterday to attend a tuition class held in Matara.

She has previously attended tuition classes in Matara while staying in a hostel.

However, her parents had lodged a complaint with the police since she had left to the hostel the day before yesterday after attending a tuition class and the parents have not received any information about her since that point.

The Matara Police have commenced investigations into the incident using CCTV footage.

