17+year+old+student+from+Deniyaya+missing+after+attending+class+in+Matara

Parents of a student living in the Deniyaya - Induradeniya area has lodged a complaint with the Matara Police regarding the disappearance of their daughter.



The parents said that the 17 year old daughter had come from home the day before yesterday to attend a tuition class held in Matara.



She has previously attended tuition classes in Matara while staying in a hostel.



However, her parents had lodged a complaint with the police since she had left to the hostel the day before yesterday after attending a tuition class and the parents have not received any information about her since that point.



The Matara Police have commenced investigations into the incident using CCTV footage.