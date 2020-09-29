Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter

The Cabinet of Ministers has also decided to take immediate action to import the required meat for the people who consume beef and to provide it at a concessionary price.



The Cabinet has approved a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to ban cattle slaughter in Sri Lanka.



The Prime Minister had also proposed to implement an appropriate program for the aging cattle which could not be used effectively for agricultural purposes.



Cabinet approval has been granted to ban cattle slaughter in the country with immediate effect subject to these measures.





