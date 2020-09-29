Five+turtles+saved+by+STF+while+being+prepared+to+be+killed+for+meat

A man has been arrested by the Jaffna Police Special Task Force (STF) for possessing five live turtles that were being prepared for sale in the Walampuram-Colombo area in Jaffna.
The Police Media Division stated that the raid was carried out last night on a tip off received by the officers. The arrested suspect is a 37 year old resident of Walampuram - Colombo area.
The five turtles were handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department office along with the suspect.
