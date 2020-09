The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to Dehigahalanda, Mirijjawila, Sisilasagama, Godawaya, Manajjawa and Pahala Baragama areas which are supplied under the Ambalantota Water Supply Scheme will be suspended for 24 hours tomorrow.



Accordingly, the water supply to those areas will be suspended from 6.00 am tomorrow to 6.00 am the next day.