Kandy building tragedy - owner of the building remanded until the 13
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 17:20
The owner of the collapsed 05- story building in Buwalikada, Kandy, Anura Lewke, remanded by the Kandy Magistrate Court until October 13.
