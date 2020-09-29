"Experience of former athletes should be used to develop sports" - Susanthika (video)

Olympic medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe says that the time has come to take necessary steps to develop the sport in Sri Lanka by utilizing the experience of former athletes.
She was addressing a reception organized at Uduwaka Junior College, Kegalle to mark the 20th anniversary of her victory in the Olympics.
Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa was also present at the occasion.
