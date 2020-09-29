New houses to the plantation community close to the estates (Video)

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have pointed out the need to build new houses for the plantation community close to the estates.



This was stated at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today on the future plans of the State Ministry of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure.



The project to construct 4,000 houses for the plantation community with the assistance of the Government of India was launched in 2016.



At present 669 houses have been completed.







