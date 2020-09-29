සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Tenny is alive among the people - President (Video)

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 22:18

Tenny+is+alive+among+the+people+-+President+%28Video%29
The body of the late comedian Tennyson Cooray was brought to his home in Moratuwa this morning.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa posted a note on his Twitter account  saying that people will always remember him, since he always kept people happy.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to his Twitter account to express his grief and condolences.

It says that everyone will remember Tennison Cooray fondly as a man of smiles.


Trending News

Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
29 September 2020
Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
Housing units with one hundred houses for each electorate - PM
29 September 2020
Housing units with one hundred houses for each electorate - PM
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
29 September 2020
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara
29 September 2020
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's party and take RCB home
29 September 2020
IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's party and take RCB home

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.