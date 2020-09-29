Tenny is alive among the people - President (Video)

The body of the late comedian Tennyson Cooray was brought to his home in Moratuwa this morning.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa posted a note on his Twitter account saying that people will always remember him, since he always kept people happy.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to his Twitter account to express his grief and condolences.



It says that everyone will remember Tennison Cooray fondly as a man of smiles.



