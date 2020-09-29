PM Mahinda Rajapakse shares his views on the 20th Amendment (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today stated that his views and the views of the government regarding the 20th Amendment to the Constitution are similar.



He was participating in a special discussion with the heads of the news stations held at Temple Trees.



Journalists also questioned the discussions held with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In addition to the Prime Minister, Ministers Udaya Gammanpila and Keheliya Rambukwella also answered the relevant questions.







