AG presents a document with 53 amendments to be made to the 20th Amendment (Video)

Attorney General Dappula de Livera today submitted to the Supreme Court a document containing 53 amendments to be made to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution during the Committee Stage.



The 20th Amendment proposes to amend the power of the President to dissolve Parliament after one year and extend it to two years and six months.



Relevant amendments also include the clause that, under the powers and functions of the President, he has the power to ensure the creation of a conducive environment for free and fair elections at the request of the Elections Commission.



The amendments stipulate that the posts of Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, Secretary General of Parliament, Chief Justice, Chairman and Judges of the Court of Appeal, members of the Judicial Service Commission, Auditor General and members of the Election Commission should be appointed by the President in accordance with the provisions of Article 41A of the Constitution.



The Twentieth Amendment proposed that the President have the direct power to appoint relevant posts.



The amendments submitted by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court today also include a clause stating that the Prime Minister should have a Secretary appointed by the President and that the secretary should serve under the Prime Minister.



The provision in the Twentieth Amendment removing the provision that a dual citizen cannot hold a parliamentary seat remains unchanged from the new amendments.



