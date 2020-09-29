සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Special Statement by MP Wijedasa Rajapaksa (Video)

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 23:00

Parliamentarian Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa says that if the previous government had paid attention to the statement made by him in Parliament regarding the joining of a group of Sri Lankans to the IS, the Easter attack as well as the loss of power could have been prevented.

This was giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack.

Also, MP Mujibur Rahman who testified before the Presidential Commission said that the previous government was inevitably responsible for the Easter attack.





