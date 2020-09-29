සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Son reunited after 16 years - separated with Tsunami reunited in love, a mothers relentless search (Video)

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 21:01

This is the story of a courageous mother who shared with us the joy of meeting her son who went missing 16 years during the tsunami. on 26th of December, 2004.

This was at the Ampara Coastal Area.

The family of Abusali Sitti Hamaliya who lived in Samanthurai lost their 5 year old son Razin Mohamed Akram Riskan.

However, Hamilia, did not stop looking for her son, and miraculously after 16 years she managed to locate her son.

This was according to information received from an employee of the hospital where she worked

This is the story of Hamilia.






