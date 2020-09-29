Rain+expected+today+in+several+provinces

Several spells showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (30), says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of light showers may occur in the North Western, Northern and North-central provinces.



Strong gusty winds of between 40 and 50 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.