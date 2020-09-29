Presidential+task+force+to+be+set+up+to+protect+rivers

A presidential task force will be set up for the protection of all rivers in the country, says minister Mahinda Amaraweera.



He told a meeting with environmentalists yesterday (29) that a related cabinet paper would be submitted soon.



The minister also said a cabinet paper has already been presented for the banning of five items damaging to the environment.



He promised punishment to persons responsible for environmental destruction irrespective of their positions.



Meanwhile, the Wildlife Ministry refutes reports that a 40-acre area and an electric elephant fence had been razed to the ground at Bodagama in the Udawalawa national park.



In a statement, it says the area in question does belong to the national park.



However, a suspect has been produced before courts while a search is underway for the bulldozer used and its operator.