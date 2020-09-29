Private tutor accused of poking student’s leg with pen

A private tutor at Rotumba in Matara has been taken into custody for allegedly poking the leg of a grade six student with a pen, police say.
According to a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the teacher has assaulted him for speaking with another student during studies.
The boy is receiving treatment at the Matara hospital.
