Private tutor accused of poking student’s leg with pen

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 8:58

A private tutor at Rotumba in Matara has been taken into custody for allegedly poking the leg of a grade six student with a pen, police say.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the teacher has assaulted him for speaking with another student during studies.

The boy is receiving treatment at the Matara hospital.

