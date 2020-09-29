සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Comedian Tennison Cooray’s funeral takes place tomorrow

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 8:32

Comedian+Tennison+Cooray%E2%80%99s+funeral+takes+place+tomorrow
The funeral of popular comedian Tennison Cooray takes place tomorrow (01) at the burial grounds of the Methodist Church at Moratumulla.

He died on 28 September at the Colombo National Hospital at the age of 68 years.

Tennison made his film debut from ‘Peralikarayo’ in 1986.

A modest personality, he had close connections with the Hiru Media Network.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweets that Tennison “will be remembered for his talent in making people happy..”

In a tweet, Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa says Tennison “He will be remembered fondly as the man who kept everyone in stitches of laughter.”

Trending News

Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
29 September 2020
Beef to be imported for local consumers - Cabinet approves ban on cattle slaughter
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
29 September 2020
Cattle slaughter ban approved by Cabinet
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara
29 September 2020
17 year old student from Deniyaya missing after attending class in Matara
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
29 September 2020
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
Rain expected today in several provinces
30 September 2020
Rain expected today in several provinces

International News

Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
28 September 2020
23 killed in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.