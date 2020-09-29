Comedian Tennison Cooray’s funeral takes place tomorrow

The funeral of popular comedian Tennison Cooray takes place tomorrow (01) at the burial grounds of the Methodist Church at Moratumulla.



He died on 28 September at the Colombo National Hospital at the age of 68 years.



Tennison made his film debut from ‘Peralikarayo’ in 1986.



A modest personality, he had close connections with the Hiru Media Network.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweets that Tennison “will be remembered for his talent in making people happy..”



In a tweet, Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa says Tennison “He will be remembered fondly as the man who kept everyone in stitches of laughter.”