Second+day+of+hearing+today+of+petitions+against+20th+amendment

A five-member Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice is taking up the 39 petitions filed against the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution today (30) for the second day.



The petitioners are election commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, United National Party, lawyers, professionals and civil society representatives.



At the first day of the hearing yesterday, attorney general Dappula de Livera informed the court that the government has decided to introduce several revisions to the amendment at the committee stage.