339+Sri+Lankans+return+home+from+three+countries

A total of 339 Sri Lankans returned home from three countries in the early hours of this morning (30), according to Hiru New correspondents.
A SriLankan Airlines flight from Melbourne, Australia brought in 287 of them to the Mattala Airport.
Meanwhile, 47 Sri Lankans from the UAE and five more from Mumbai, India arrived at the Katunayake Airport.
