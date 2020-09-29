සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hearing resumes of petitions against 20th amendment

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 9:38

The second day’s hearing of the 39 petitions filed against the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution by a five-member Supreme Court bench commenced a short while ago.

The petitioners are election commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, United National Party, lawyers, professionals and civil society representatives.

At the first day of the hearing yesterday, attorney general Dappula de Livera informed the court that the government has decided to introduce several revisions to the amendment at the committee stage.

