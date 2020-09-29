Become key partner in economy, president advises postal service

Sri Lanka’s postal service could become a key partner in the national economy if it identifies the extensive service opportunities by paying attention to international postal services, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
He was speaking at a meeting to discuss future plans for the State Ministry of Postal Services and Professional Development of Media
yesterday (29).
The president noted that the postal service could reach its target easily by properly managing its massive resources.
