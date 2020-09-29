Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Induradeniya in Deniyaya have found that her mobile phone has now been disconnected.



According to her parents, the girl had left home on 27 September for a tuition class in Matara town.



A police official said she had gone to her hostel and taken away all her clothes.



Nothing has been heard of her since she left the tuition class for her hostel.