Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl from Induradeniya in Deniyaya have found that her mobile phone has now been disconnected.
According to her parents, the girl had left home on 27 September for a tuition class in Matara town.
A police official said she had gone to her hostel and taken away all her clothes.
Nothing has been heard of her since she left the tuition class for her hostel.
According to her parents, the girl had left home on 27 September for a tuition class in Matara town.
A police official said she had gone to her hostel and taken away all her clothes.
Nothing has been heard of her since she left the tuition class for her hostel.