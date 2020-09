Farmers of Galenbindunuwewa complain that they are not receiving the government-certified prices for their produce due to the conduct of certain private buyers and interference by some state officials.



Cultivating under the Huruluwewa project, they abandoned paddy cultivation at the Yala season and turned to growing maize and soybeans.



Although the government has certified a price of Rs. 125 per kilo of soybeans, they are getting only Rs. 115 from certain private buyers, they allege.