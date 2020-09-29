සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

State minister’s explanation about request (video)

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 13:49

State minister Dr. Seetha Arambepola has issued an explanation about a written request for certain items made to the ministry secretary which is circulation in social media.

The letter requested an iPhone and iPad for her use and a lamp and an umbrella for her official vehicle.

The state minister’s media secretary has issued a statement, saying the items requested were those the ones used and returned to the ministry by her predecessor.

Her personal staff has made the request for the items at the request of an additional secretary.

